Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT), represented by the National Centre for Space, Artificial Intelligence, and Advanced Technologies, recently hosted a delegation from the United States of America, which included representatives from several prominent governmental and private institutions. Notably, the delegation featured representatives from NASA, SpaceX, Planet, Maxar, and other leading space-related companies.

The visit, aimed at strengthening ties between Oman and the United States in the space sector, facilitated discussions between the American delegation and representatives from various Omani government agencies and local private companies engaged in the space industry. This economic dialogue sought to identify investment opportunities and explore potential partnerships between the two nations in the rapidly evolving space sector.

This initiative aligns with Oman’s vision of enhancing its presence in the global space arena, fostering innovation, and leveraging international expertise to boost the nation’s space capabilities and economic growth. The dialogue between both parties highlights the potential for future collaborations, joint ventures, and knowledge exchange, which could lead to significant advancements for Oman’s local space initiatives.

