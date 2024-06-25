World Bank's Vice President for the North Africa and the Middle East (MENA) region, Ousmane Dione, reiterated the Bank's commitment to continue supporting Tunisia in the implementation of its programmes at all levels during a meeting with Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Monday.

These include, in particular, supporting human capital and projects related to food, water and energy security, Dione was quoted as saying in a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The Prime Minister praised the excellent relations between Tunisia and the World Bank in all areas.

He discussed the progress of a number of projects currently financed by the Bank and the prospects for joint cooperation.

Ousmane Dione is visiting Tunisia from June 23 to 25 to discuss the country's development priorities.

Dione's first trip to Tunisia since taking office as VP for the MENA region on April 16, will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the World Bank's commitment to supporting Tunisia's most vulnerable populations and accelerating inclusive and resilient growth, according to a World Bank statement issued last Friday.

