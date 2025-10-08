Arab Finance: The World Bank has revised its forecast upward for Egypt’s economic growth during the current and next fiscal years (FYs), as per the latest "Jobs and Women: Untapped Talent, Unrealized Growth" report.

The bank now expects Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) at 4.3% in the current FY2025/2026, an increase of 0.1% points from its June estimate.

For the next FY 2026/2027, the World Bank projects growth to reach 4.8%, up 0.2% from its previous forecast.

