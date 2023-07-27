MENA’s leading financial technology company, valU, has partnered with ElSewedy University of Technology (SUT) – Polytechnic of Egypt to offer its financing services for individuals looking to pursue degrees offered by the university.

Through this agreement, students enrolled in SUT – Polytechnic of Egypt will be able to pay their tuition fees over 6 to 12 months through valU, leveraging the BNPL leader’s convenient and affordable financing plans. valU’s services will be extended to a multitude of the university’s undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Polytechnic of Egypt today,” said Ahmed Seoudy, Group Head of Product Development at valU.

“This partnership perfectly complements our efforts to make high-quality education affordable and accessible across the country. As the country’s higher education sector continues to grow, we believe that valU’s financing solutions can help to alleviate financial burdens for students and make it easier for them to pursue their educational goals.”

SUT- Polytechnic of Egypt is the first polytechnic university in Egypt that offers a four-year Bachelor of Engineering Technology degree through an integrated, hands-on practical education approach, technical training, and industry partnerships. The university currently offers 19 accredited and trusted programs developed in partnership with industry leaders, including Electrical Engineering Technology, Computer Science and Engineering Technology, Network and Cyber Security Technology Program, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology.

“ElSewedy University of Technology (SUT) – Polytechnic of Egypt aims to create a seamless transition from education to employment by providing hands-on educational tools and industry resources that prepare students with the skills and knowledge needed for today’s local and global job market,” said Hanan ElRehany, CEO of ElSewedy EDTECH.

“Partnering with fintech leader valU is an important step for us as we look to unlock opportunities for as many individuals as possible to access top-quality higher education institutions that apply international technologies and standards, thus providing students with the skills needed to meet the fast-paced and dynamic job market. We look forward to building on this relationship with valU and to be opening doors for more students to achieve their educational aspirations.”

This partnership is the latest in a series of collaborations that valU has forged in the education field. In 2022, valU partnered with the American University in Cairo (AUC) to offer convenient and affordable financing plans for individuals seeking to pursue an undergraduate or a graduate degree at the AUC.

valU also joined forces with PayTabs Egypt and The Knowledge Hub Universities (TKH), enabling TKH’s students to utilise valU’s financing solutions and process online payments via PayTabs Egypt’s payment gateway. Earlier in 2021, valU entered a partnership with the AUC School of Business Executive Education to offer financing plans for individuals looking to obtain one of its Executive Education qualifications.

