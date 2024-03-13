The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has signed an agreement with the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency to implement the Greening Hurghada project with investments of over $3 million, as per a statement.

The project will be funded by the Global Environment Facility.

It aims to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and preserve biodiversity in Hurghada via employing climate-smart technologies and biodiversity conservation practices in tourism, energy, and transport infrastructure sectors.

The Egyptian Ministry of Environment will be in charge of forming the project’s steering committee, following up on the activities, and coordinating with the concerned ministries and bodies.

On the other hand, the UNIDO and Global Environment Facility will prepare the needed studies and reports.

