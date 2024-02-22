The Tunisian Trade Office (French: OTC) is planning to import almost 2,000 tonnes of bananas from Egypt in the month of Ramadan. The retail price will not exceed TND 5, said Director General of Competition and Economic Investigations at the Trade and Export Development Ministry Houssemeddine Touiti.

Tunisia opted for importing bananas from Egypt as part of an approach to diversify the fruit supply during the holy month, Touiti told TAP in an interview.

The Tunisian market will be supplied with a variety of fruits, including citrus fruits with an estimated production of 365,000 tonnes this season.

