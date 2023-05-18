The 5th Session of the Tunisian-Indian Political Consultations reviewed the state of cooperation files and underlined the importance of updating the legal framework and activating the joint sector-based working groups, ahead of the joint commission to be held in Tunis at the level of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

Emphasis was laid during the session works held on May 16-18 in Tunis, under co-chairmanship of Secretary of State to Foreign Affairs Mounir Ben Rjiba and Secretary (CPV & OIA) in India's Ministry of External Affairs Ausaf Sayeed, on boosting cooperation in high-added-value fields such as science, technology, IT, pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, fight against climate change and the water scarcity challenge.

Ben Rjiba pointed out on the occasion, the importance of the friendship and cooperation relations binding the two countries and the need to further foster them in keeping with the two peoples' aspiration.

He affirmed in this regard, Tunisia's commitment to establish a real and strong democracy that guarantees the rights and freedoms and consolidates the people's sovereignty.

Taking the floor, Sayeed underlined the quality of the Tunisian-Indian relations, asserting his country's willingness to further boost cooperation with Tunisia in priority fields.

The two officials pointed to the noteworthy increase of the Tunisian phosphate and chemicals exports to India in the past months, which has helped reduce the trade deficit between the two countries.

They also discussed measures to be taken to step up investments and partnerships in this important sector.

Besides, the political consultations offered the opportunity to share views on regional and international issues of joint interest, in light of the global geopolitical developments.