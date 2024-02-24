Tunisia - The parliamentary relations between Tunisia and France, bilateral cooperation and developments in the Palestinian territories took centre stage at a meeting held on Friday in Bardo between Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) Brahim Bouderbala and France's Ambassador in Tunis Anne Guéguen.

The parliamentary relations and their role in fostering friendship and cooperation ties, reads an ARP press release.

The two sides pointed out the need to increase visits between Tunisian and French MPs, notably at the level of parliamentary friendship groups.

They further underlined the need to draw up a joint working plan and schedule regular meetings to discuss issues of joint interest, with a view to achieving the the expected cooperation goals at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Besides, Bouderbala and Guéguen reviewed the long-standing relations binding Tunisia and France, voicing satisfaction at the development they have seen at all levels thanks to the shared will and ongoing efforts to further foster them.

Guéguen expressed in this regard, her country's willingness to further increase consultations with Tunisia as part of preparations for the Francophonie Summit, due next October in France, and the forthcoming joint Commission meeting.

She also affirmed France's willingness to keep up supporting Tunisia and to iron out difficulties, notably those related to visa granting.

Bouderbala in turn, voiced satisfaction at the bilateral cooperation, pointing out the need to continue joint actions to diversify its fields.

As for developments in the Palestinian territories, the ARP Speaker reasserted Tunisia's support to the Palestinian People's fight for freedom and their legitimate right to establish an independent State, calling on France to spare no efforts to stop the massacres in the Gaza Strip.

