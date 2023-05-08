Tunisia - The Exports Promotion Centre (CEPEX) announced Sunday, through its commercial representation in Algiers, the holding of Tunisian-Algerian B2B professional meetings in fisheries and fish production from May 22 to 25, 2023 in Algiers.

The meetings that will take place on the sidelines of the "DJAZAQUA" trade fair "will be an opportunity for Tunisian companies specialising in fisheries and aquaculture to present their products and know-how to Algerian buyers."

The mission will include a prospecting visit to the "DJAZAQUA" fair, B2B meetings with potential Algerian buyers and visits to companies and production sites.

