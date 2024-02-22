The balance of trade in fisheres products showed a surplus of TND 381.7 million in 2023, down 17.9% compared to 2022, according to the monthly monitoring report (2023 statistics) published on Wednesday by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

The value of exports of fishery products reached TND 845.5 million in 2023, a decrease of 2.9% in value compared to 2022. In terms of quantity, exports amounted to 37,000 tonnes (-3.6%).

Average export prices were stable compared with 2022, at TND 22.8/kg. The most exported species are fish (16,200 tonnes), crustaceans (10,000 tonnes) and preserved and semi-preserved foods (7,900 tonnes).

Tunisia exports fish products to 50 countries. Italy is the main importer (27%), followed by Libya (14%), Malta (11%) and Spain (11%).

The value of imports grew 14.2% to TND 436.8 million in 2023. The volume of imports increased by 15.4% to 75,800 tonnes. Import prices stagnated compared to the same period in 2022, at TND 6.1 /Kg. The quantities imported are intended for processing (67% frozen tuna and anchovies), fattening (19%) and market supply (14%).

