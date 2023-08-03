Tunisia - Private investments in Jendouba amounted to nearly TND 273 million, posting a 40.66% rise. These projects are carried out as part of the 2016-2020 development plan.

An Agriculture Committee report presented Tuesday during the first session of the local council showed TND 111 million were earmarked for the agricultural sector.

The annual value of agricultural investments approved for small-scale farmers grew to TND 1.8 million from 2018 to 2022 in comparison with 675,000 dinars from 2012 to 2017.

In 2022, a total of 142 projects worth TND 1.8 million were approved for small-scale farmers. This in addition to TND 616 million in subsidies.

These investments cover various areas of activity. They are as follows: the livestock sector with 850,000 dinars for 76 recipients, agricultural machinery (366,000 dinars for 16 recipients), the fisheries sector (267,000 dinars for 10 recipients) and the agricultural irrigation equipment (262,000 dinars for 31 recipients).

