Tunisia - The value of private agricultural investments reported at the end of August 2023 posted an increase of 8.25%, reaching TND 873,595 million, compared to TND 807,005 million during the same period in 2022, according to the monthly bulletin published on Monday by the National Agricultural Observatory (ONAGRI).

However, the value of approved private agricultural investments has decreased by 25.36%, from TND 383,215 million at the end of August 2022 to TND 286,027 million at the end of August 2023.

Investment in equipment accounts for 63% of the total approved investment, followed by buildings at 10% and rolling stock at 8.4%.

According to the same source, self-financing fell by 25.8%, bank loans by 30% and investment incentives by 20%.

In terms of land loans granted, there has been a 23% decrease in the number of loans and a 22% increase in the value, with 26 loans and 4,359 TND respectively.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).