Tunisia - The filling of vacancies in a number of ministries and the planned cabinet reshuffle were the focus of a meeting between President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Kamel Madouri at Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic stressed the need for harmony and cohesion in the work of the government, recalling that Article 87 of the Constitution states that the role of the government is to assist the President of the Republic in the exercise of his executive power.

He also emphasised the social role of the State, which is constitutionally mandated to provide citizens with public services such as health, education and transport.

"Plans must be drawn up to overcome the destruction of these facilities as a result of decisions imposed from abroad and corruption," he was quoted as saying.

The President of the Republic called for urgent measures to be taken to alleviate the suffering of citizens.

He stressed the role of the public administration in serving the citizen on the basis of impartiality and equality, saying that every official, regardless of his level of responsibility, must first consider the sacred duty of serving the citizen and defending the nation.

"It is with this feeling that countries are built, and with the arms of their sons and minds that history is made," the Head of State stressed, according to the same statement.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).