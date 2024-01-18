Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani held a set of bilateral meetings with a number of European officials and international economic players on the second day of his participation in the 54th session of the Davos Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister had a meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novák, which focused on bilateral cooperation and ways to further scale it up, according to a source in the Prime Minister's Office.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Finance Minister and Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

The premier also held talks with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, during which they pointed out the need to boost economic cooperation and trade between the two countries.

Hachani affirmed his government's commitment to developing the business climate in Tunisia and to encouraging and facilitating the attraction of foreign direct investment, which represents a catalyst for Tunisia's national economic take-off.

Besides, the PM conferred with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte about ways to identify new opportunities for bilateral partnership.

Rutte asserted his country's willingness to invest more in Tunisia, notably in the water and energy fields.

The issues of vocational training, employment and cooperation between Tunisia and the European Union were also discussed during the meeting.

In this regard, Hachani indicated that these relations "are strategic and must be developed further to serve mutual interest."

Furthermore, the prime minister had a meeting with World Trade Organisation Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, which focused on various cooperation fields.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took part in a round table discussion on practical guidelines for the African Continental Free Trade Area, attended by heads of delegation from African countries and representatives of numerous international institutions and companies.

Hachani underscored in his remarks, the importance of the agreement establishing the African Free Trade Area, as it offers opportunities for cooperation between member States, on the one hand, and with strategic partners, on the other.

