Tunisia - Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani took note, during his meeting with Tourism Minister Mohamed Moez Belhassine at the Kasbah on Wednesday of the positive figures of the tourism sector and praised the efforts made by all stakeholders.

He also called for all measures to be taken to improve the quality of the tourism product, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The Minister of Tourism informed the Prime Minister about the sector's achievements and projects, as well as the national strategy for sustainable tourism until 2035. He also spoke about the readiness of the various structures for the next period.

