Sevilla – Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri arrived Sunday in Seville, Spain, to take part in the 4th United Nations International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), scheduled from June 30 to July 1, 2025.

She was seen in at Sevilla International Airport by Tunisia’s Ambassador to Spain, Fatma Omrani Chargui.

The Prime Minister will participate in a series of panels addressing various economic issues and is also expected to hold talks with heads of state and government, as well as officials from international financial institutions and global groups.

This fourth edition of the FfD conference aims to reform financing mechanisms at all levels, notably by advancing international financial architecture reform and tackling barriers to investment.

FfD4 brings together a wide range of government leaders, international and regional organisations, financial and trade institutions, businesses, civil society, and the UN system to rethink how the world funds sustainable development.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).