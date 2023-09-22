Tunisia -The parliament refuted having received a request to revoke the mandates of five MPs suspected of corruption. The Parliament has not scheduled any meetings on the subject, it said in a press release on Thursday.

The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) reiterated that no meetings had taken place on this matter between the Parliament Speaker and any other party.

Earlier in the day, President of the Political Bureau of the July 25 Movement Ahmed Adouni announced that the movement had urged revoking the mandates of five MPs suspected of corruption, adding that the parliament would examine their case in the next parliamentary session.

He also stated that a working session on this matter had taken place between Parliament Speaker Brahim Bouderbala and Justice Minister Leila Jaffel.

