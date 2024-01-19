Tunisia - The olive harvest in the governorate of Gabes has reached a progress rate of 90%, a source at the local agricultural development authority in Gabes told TAP.

He estimated that 70,000 tonnes of olives will be harvested this year (including 69.5 tonnes from the irrigated sector), which will produce 14,000 tonnes of olive oil.

The region has 4 million 860 thousand olive trees, of which 2 million 725 are irrigated.

In 2022, olive production in the Gabes governorate amounted to 60 thousand tonnes, equivalent to 12 thousand tonnes of olive oil.

