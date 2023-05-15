Tunisia - A parliamentary delegation made up of ten MPs from the National Independent Bloc of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), Sunday, went to the island of Djerba (governorate of Medenine) to support the local Jewish community, following Tuesday's criminal act near the Ghriba synagogue, said Deputy-President of the bloc Aymen Ben Saleh.

Ben Salah told TAP "there is no difference between Tunisians regardless of their faiths. They are all united by one country and one flag."

Representative of the constituency of expats in Italy Sami Ben Abdelali pointed out that this visit is meant to show solidarity and compassion with the families of the victims, stressing the need to stand firm against any attempt that undermines Tunisia’s stability.

He expressed hope that this incident will not have repercussions on the national economy during the tourist season, calling on Tunisians living abroad to mobilise to contribute to its success.

The delegation members also visited the El Ghriba Synagogue where they had a meeting with head of the annual Jewish pilgrimage organising committee Perez Trabelsi. The latter called for increasing security deployment near the synagogue, expressing love and attachment to Tunisia.

During the criminal attack, 5 people were killed, including 3 police officers and 2 civilians, one of them is French.

