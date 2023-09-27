Tunisia - Minister of Women, Family, Children and the Elderly Amel Belhaj Moussa met with Jordan's Minister of Social Development and chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment Wafa Bani Mustafa.

The meeting took place on the sildelines of the two-day regional meeting in Amman, Jordan, on women's economic participation in the Arab world.

Ways to boost cooperation and intensify the exchange of experiences in relation to social and economic empowerment were also discussed.

The two ministers also focused attention on policies adopted in such areas as care for children without family support and early childhood.

Amel Haj Moussa shed light on RAIDET, women's entrepreneurship and investment programme, which offers key preferential advantages.

Ageing in the Arab world was discussed along with special focus on the Tunisian pilot experience in adult foster care.

The shared experience of senior social day clubs took centre stage.

The two ministers agreed to consolidate mechanisms to exchange experiences and expertise and intensify cooperation in relation to family affairs.

