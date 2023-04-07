The value of citrus export edged down 8.7%, from October 1, 2022 to April 3, 2023, compared to the same period of the last season, to 25.4 million dinars, according to a note published, Thursday, by the National Observatory of Agriculture (Onagri).

In terms of quantity, exports also dropped by 34% compared to the same period last season, reaching 7,604 tonnes. This decrease is due to a 16% decline in production compared to the previous year.

The decrease in export revenues is explained by the increase in citrus selling prices recorded following the increase in the cost of production. This, in turn, led to an increase in the prices of Tunisian citrus fruits compared to those of competing countries. As a result, Tunisia lost its market share in Europe, particularly in Switzerland.

France still top importer of Maltese oranges

Based on the statistics of the Inter-Professional Fruit Grouping (GIFruits), ONAGRI said France remains the main importer of Tunisian Maltese oranges insofar as 94% of exports are intended for the French market.

Libya, which particularly imports the “Thompson” variety, ranks second.

Libya imported 209 tonnes of citrus fruits in 2023, down 77.4% compared to last year. This decline was felt in export revenues which stood at 1.6 million dinars against 5.7 million dinars in 2022.

ONAGRI reported an increase in earnings from export to the Kuwaiti and Qatari markets by 31% and 34%, respectively, compared to the previous season.

