Tunisia - Prime Minister Najla Bouden chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon at the Government Palace in Kasbah, devoted to examining the draft decree on the establishment of a list of marinas, said the Prime Ministry in a press release.

Emphasis was placed on the need to finalise the legal framework required for this list, to launch the work of the Higher Council of Seaports and to establish a timetable for this. The aim is to develop seaport activities and encourage investment in this sector.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).