Tunisia - Commercial traffic in Tunisia's various maritime ports went up 2%, from 28.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 29.4 million tonnes in 2023, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday.

This growth is attributed to a 17% increase in liquid bulk traffic to 10.5 million tonnes in 2023, driven by a 19% increase in fuel traffic.

On the other hand, general goods traffic fell by 11% to around 8 million tonnes. Solid bulk traffic remained stable at 10.8 million tonnes. In addition, the Transport Department reported a 9% decline in unitised goods traffic in commercial ports to 5.9 million tonnes in 2023.

With regard to trailer traffic, it remained stable compared to 2022 at around 162,000 rolling units carrying 2 million tonnes of goods (compared to 2.4 million tonnes in 2022).

The number of containers decreased slightly from 447,000 20-foot containers (carrying 4.1 million tonnes of goods) in 2022 to 446,000 20-foot containers (carrying 3.9 million tonnes of goods) in 2023.

