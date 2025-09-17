Tunis – A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri on Tuesday reviewed progress in public administration digital transformation projects and approved a package of measures, notably the integration of digital projects into the National Platform for Monitoring Public Projects and the establishment of national and sectoral dashboards to track implementation indicators.

The Cabinet decided to generalise interconnectivity across ministries and public institutions, introducing binding mechanisms for data-sharing between administrations and developing electronic payment systems and financial inclusion.

The Cabinet recommended devising a national communication plan to inform citizens about available digital services and to simplify access to them, using various channels for awareness-raising.

It also called for the creation of a unified national portal to consolidate administrative services and provide a simplified interface for citizens, investors and businesses.

Besides, the Cabinet urged the fast-tracking of public data classification and the establishment of clear governance for its use, considering such data a cornerstone for artificial intelligence.

The Cabinet further approved the adoption of a national open data policy to guarantee transparency, foster innovation and integrate artificial intelligence solutions into ongoing digitalisation projects, such as early detection of corruption or tax evasion.

In her opening remarks, Zenzri pointed out the importance of digital transformation in establishing a modern Tunisian administration built on open data and artificial intelligence as a key driver of the national economy, enabling transparency in transactions between administrations and their users.

The meeting was held as part of the follow-up to the Cabinet session of May 24, 2025, devoted to the State’s economic and social programme, in which digital transformation of the administration had been identified as a key pillar.

The PM underlined the role of digitalisation in improving the quality of administrative services for citizens and businesses, enhancing efficiency in public administration, and boosting Tunisia’s competitiveness at the regional and international levels.

She considered that full digitalisation of the administration is “necessary, not optional,” with absolute priority to be given to digital projects directly serving citizens, investors and enterprises in order to attract investment, improve the business climate, boost economic growth and simplify administrative procedures.

The benefits of digitalisation extend beyond service speed and transparency, contributing also to combating corruption and stepping up fundamental administrative reforms, in line with the orientations of President Kais Saied, the minister indicated.

She announced that the State will, for the medium term (2026–2030), devise a unified national vision for digital transformation, setting objectives, priorities and timelines for digitalisation projects, with a user-experience approach to determine priorities and the integration of process re-engineering as a prerequisite for any digitalisation effort.

During the meeting, Minister of Communication Technologies Sofiene Hemissi made a presentation on the progress on several short-term digital transformation projects.

The 2025–2026 digital transformation programme comprises 138 projects, 99 of them are related to the digital transformation of public administration, with the aim of developing remote services, generalising interconnectivity, and accelerating the development of information systems.

A further 18 focus on development of the digital economy, with objectives including harnessing artificial intelligence opportunities, reinforcing training in digital fields, expanding e-trade, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and promoting electronic payments and financial inclusion.

Twelve projects target cybersecurity and digital trust, while nine focus on digital infrastructure, aiming to achieve universal communication network coverage and enhance public sector communication systems.

The meeting further discussed measures and solutions to overcome challenges hindering the implementation of several public administration digital transformation projects across ministries and public institutions.

