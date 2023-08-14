Trans Oceans Tours Company (TRTO) reported a 48.57% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 13th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 482,153 in H1 2023, down from EGP 937,487 in H1 2022.

Moreover, the company’s revenues amounted to EGP 4.34 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 4.49 million in the same period last year.

Trans Oceans Tours company is engaged in the provision of tourism and transportation-related services.

The company primarily operates as a travel agent that provides several types of touristic services such as Hajj and Umra booking, excursion transportation arrangement, accommodation arrangement and hotels booking, and airlines reservation services.

