Trans Oceans Tours Company (TRTO) reported a 28.28% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in standalone net profits after tax for the first nine months of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 1.146 million in the nine months to September 30th of the current year, down from EGP 1.597 million in the same period of 2022.

On the other hand, the company’s revenues ticked up 0.7% YoY to EGP 7.58 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to EGP 7.527 million.

Trans Oceans Tours company is engaged in the provision of tourism and transportation-related services.

The company primarily operates as a travel agent that provides several types of touristic services such as Hajj and Umra booking, excursion transportation arrangement, accommodation arrangement and hotels booking, and airlines reservation services.

