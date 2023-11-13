The 3rd edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2023) was inaugurated by Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir in Cairo on 9 November. The fair, which will run until 15 November at Egypt International Exhibitions Center, is organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in cooperation with the African Union and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The theme of the fair is Connecting African Markets.

IATF aims to increase intra-African trade and present great investment opportunities and potentials available in the African continent.

The Minister said that Egypt is aware of the importance of regional and continental economic integration, as it is the best way to achieve growth and prosperity for the African people. He added that Egypt is keen to actively participate in regional events on the African continent in various fields.

He noted that the Egyptian government is working in coordination with the governments of African countries to overcome all obstacles that may hinder regional economic integration. He also said that Egypt is sharing its experiences with African countries and advancing initiatives to develop economic cooperation among African countries.

Samir added that the Egyptian government is encouraging the Egyptian business community to cooperate with the business community in African countries in a way that contributes to the development of intra-continental trade. He also said that the Egyptian government is supporting regional economic integration under the AfCFTA and moving forward towards greater integration in a way that serves the peoples of the continent and helps them improve living standards and develop productive capabilities to achieve well-being and prosperity.

The Minister explained that this is the second time that Egypt has hosted the IATF, as the first edition was held in 2018 and witnessed great success, whether in terms of the number of participants, the volume of business, or the organized events. He said that the current edition of the fair is expected to have over 1,600 exhibitors, 35,000 visitors, and 75 exhibiting countries. The fair will feature business-to-business and business-to-government sessions, all geared towards ensuring healthy collaboration and competition to achieve the objectives of the AfCFTA.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

