Thiqah for Business Administration and Development’s (TRST) net profits after tax dropped 88.5% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 30th.

The company recorded a profits after tax of EGP 205,960 from January to September, compared to EGP 1.786 million in the same period last year.

Likewise, net sales fell to EGP 5.618 million in the January-September period, from EGP 11.593 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Founded in 2010, Thiqah for Business Administration operates within real estate investment and development, civil contracting for commercial and residential projects, property brokerage services, ownership and operation of poultry, cattle, goat, and sheep farms.

