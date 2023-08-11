As Egypt continues to grapple with a deepening economic crisis, it is important to examine the underlying reasons for this crisis and to propose effective solutions to address it. It is also important to understand that the most important goal of the coming economic reform is promoting the ease of doing business in Egypt and introducing policies and incentives that aim to promote the economical conditions of the private sector.

One of the primary reasons for Egypt’s economic crisis is the persistent budget deficit. The government has implemented austerity measures to reduce the deficit, but these measures have also had a negative impact on economic growth and liquidity. Additionally, rising fuel and utility prices, coupled with cuts to government subsidies on key goods and services, have contributed to inflation and reduced purchasing power for citizens.

To address these issues, there are several solutions that can be implemented. First, the government can increase revenue by improving tax collection efforts. The government can also encourage private and foreign investment by introducing new policies that ease market entry and reduce currency fluctuations, tax incentives and holidays programs must be marketed to investors more effectively. Furthermore, focusing on vital sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and light manufacturing can help stimulate economic growth and boost non-oil exports.

Most importantly, the government must give opportunities to the private sector through selling certain state-owned enterprises and assets, which would not only stop unfair competition to the private sector enterprises in certain fields, but also generate income to the government, helping reduce the budget deficit. The published Property Policy Document is a good start to this privatization process.

In addition to these measures, the government must also work on improving social, health, and educational services for citizens. Programs that incentivize companies to create new jobs and foster meaningful participation in the labor market for youth and women can also help address the issue of unemployment.

However, these measures alone may not be enough to solve Egypt’s economic crisis. The government must also pursue policies that address corruption, promote transparency, and ensure accountability. Furthermore, there must be a concerted effort to reduce bureaucracy and red tape, which can stifle business growth and discourage investment.

Ultimately, it will require a collaborative effort from the government, the private sector, and civil society to implement sustainable solutions to Egypt’s economic crisis. By increasing revenue, diversifying revenue sources, and investing in vital sectors, while also promoting transparency and accountability, Egypt can begin to address the root causes of its economic crisis and foster a more stable and prosperous economy for its citizens.

Pilot Mohamed El-Seidy: A member of the Coalition of Party Youth Leaders and Politicians (CPYP)

