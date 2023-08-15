Tunisia - The project for the installation of a 225 kilovolt extra-high voltage overhead line to transfer electricity from the photovoltaic plant to be built in Borj Bourguiba (Tataouine governorate) to the Tataouine transfer station has reached the recruitment stage.

With a total estimated cost of 42 million dinars, the first phase of the project will require around fifty workers to take part in the construction of this work, the first of its kind in the region.

The solar power plant to be built in Borj Bourguiba (about 50 km south of the city of Remada), with a total estimated cost of over 500 million dinars, will have a production capacity of 200 megawatts, the largest in the country.

The project will be the source of an increasing amount of clean energy produced for both local consumption and export.

