Development and Engineering Consultants (TAMEER) (DAPH) posted a 204.56% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone profit after tax during the first nine months of 2023, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company’s standalone profit excluding minority interest climbed to EGP 11.650 million in nine months to September 30th from EGP 3.825 million a year earlier.

Standalone operating revenues surged to EGP 250.943 million from January to September from EGP 46.827 million the year before.

Established in 1954 and listed on the EGX in 1996, TAMEER operates within the capital goods sector focusing on construction and engineering.

