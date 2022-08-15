Cairo – Suez Customs collected EGP 3.54 billion in taxes, customs duties, and other charges during July 2022.

The total value of taxes and customs duties collected for imported goods at Suez Customs stood at EGP 901.73 million in July 2022, Ahram Gate reported citing a recent report by Suez Customs.

The value-added tax (VAT) registered EGP 2.33 billion last July, while other charges imposed on such goods totalled EGP 286.82 million.

The imported goods include strategic commodities, production inputs, and general cargo.

Moreover, Suez Customs exported goods that include sand, juices, cosmetics, and poultry feed at a total value of EGP 6.55 billion. Other charges imposed on such goods came in at EGP 1.10 million.

