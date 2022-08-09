Hong Jin-Wook — Korea’s Ambassador in Cairo paid a courtesy visit to Speaker of the Egyptian Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek to discuss bilateral relations between South Korea and Egypt as well as parliamentary cooperation on Sunday.

Hong affirmed that bilateral relations between the two countries are expanding and deepening in various areas after the visits of South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker in October 2021 and the Korean President in January of this year.

He stressed that people-to-people exchange, such as tourism, cultural, and academic exchanges are of the utmost importance for the sustainable relations between Korea and Egypt.

In this regard, Ambassador Hong expressed his hope for Abdel-Razek — as the speaker of the Senate — to play a vital role in developing the bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, Abdel-Razek welcomed Hong’s visit to the Senate and praised the advanced level of Korean-Egyptian relations, expressing his hope to further deepen the existing mutual relations, including parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, Hong called on Egypt’s Parliament to support Korean companies operating in Egypt, with Abdel Razek asserting that Korean companies in Egypt are already successful and expanding their presence in the country, expressing his hope that more Korean companies will be encouraged to set up shop in Egypt.

