South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries’ board has approved the company’s estimated budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, targeting net profits after tax of EGP 10.89 million, the firm stated on April 3rd.

South Cairo and Giza Mills, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Food Industries, is an Egypt-based joint-stock milling company engaged in the processing, trading, importing and exporting, packaging, warehousing, and distributing grains and its related products.

