The Social Housing and Mortgage Finance Fund has signed a cooperation protocol with QNB Alahli to offer real estate financing worth EGP 2 billion to low and medium-income citizens, Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities stated.

This brings the total mortgage provided by the bank to the fund to EGP 5 billion, the fund’s CEO Mai Abdel Hamid said.

The protocol aims to provide new real estate financing to low and medium-income citizens who submitted requests to buy real estate units offered by the fund.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).