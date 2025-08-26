Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has signed two contracts with an Egyptian-Turkish alliance to establish customs warehouses for containers in Qantara West and Sokhna, with total investments of $4.2 million, as per a statement.

The alliance includes the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), Egypt’s United Egy Group, Türkiye’s Sigma Logistics and Container, and Logitrade.

The SIGMA EGYPT project will cover 100,000 square meters, split evenly between the two locations.

The facilities will provide bonded yards for storing, handling, and repairing value-added containers and are expected to create around 100 direct jobs.

