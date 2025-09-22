Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with a delegation from the Saudi Egyptian Investment Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to discuss investments in Egypt's petroleum and fertilizer sectors, according to a statement.

The meeting reviewed the company's investments in the petrochemical and fertilizer industries in Egypt through its stake in Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) and Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Co.

Badawi affirmed that the government has taken steps over the past period to increase domestic production and secure imports, which contributed to the availability of natural gas to all state sectors, including petrochemical and fertilizer plants.

These efforts enabled the companies to resume operations at full production capacity, meeting local needs and supporting the expansion of exports to global markets, thus strengthening the economics of these industries.

The ministry succeeded in restoring natural gas and oil production, overcoming the decline witnessed in recent years, and has already begun a phase of gradual production recovery in Egypt, Badawi added.

He emphasized that the government is working with all investment partners to remove all obstacles that could impact these important industries, which are a key contributor to the oil and gas industry in Egypt.

