The Real Estate Tax Authority (RTA) has set June 30th as the deadline for paying the first installment of the property tax levied annually on residential and commercial units, according to a statement on June 19th.

Taxpayers are entitled to submit a detaxation request if their properties were demolished, RTA’s Head Anwar Fawzy noted.

Residential units of market values less than EGP 2 million shall be exempted from taxes, he added.

Fawzy said that the state’s public treasury will bear the property tax for those who cannot afford to pay due to social conditions.

