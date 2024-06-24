Mohamed Maait, Egypt’s Minister of Finance, recently announced the resolution of more than 461,000 income tax and value-added tax (VAT) disputes over the past six years. These settlements were achieved administratively, away from the courts, following presidential directives. The total payable tax amount exceeds EGP 362.5bn.

The resolution process involved the Tax Appeals Committees and the Dispute Resolution Committees, both contributing to the development and digitalization of Egypt’s tax system. These efforts align with broader state reforms aimed at creating a competitive business environment, attracting local and foreign investments, and stimulating economic activity despite global, regional, and local economic challenges. By supporting the private sector, these measures aim to foster development and growth while easing budgetary pressures.

In the same period, the Tax Appeals Committees resolved over 403,000 disputes between the Tax Authority and taxpayers, resulting in a final payable tax amount exceeding EGP 309bn. Additionally, the Dispute Resolution Committees settled over 58,000 cases, with an agreed tax amount surpassing EGP 53.5bn. These achievements reflect the dedicated work of Ministry of Finance employees and officials, emphasizing the importance of swift dispute resolution. Such efforts positively impact public treasury collections, facilitate taxpayers, stabilize tax positions, and encourage investment expansion within Egypt.

Furthermore, a draft law has been submitted to the Cabinet for the renewal of the tax dispute resolution law until the end of January 2025. This renewal reinforces the path of amicable dispute settlements. Automated tax systems, leveraging electronic platforms and artificial intelligence applications, play a crucial role in ensuring fair, transparent, and efficient tax practices for the entire community.

