Egypt - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that remittances from Egyptians working abroad reached $20.8 billion in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a 43% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

In September alone, remittances doubled, surging by 108% compared to the same period in 2023, totaling $2.7 billion.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, remittances soared 84.4% YoY to $8.3 billion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).