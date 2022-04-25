The National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has added e-wallets to the range of services included within its ‘My NTRA’ app.

Using their ID numbers, users can identify e-wallets registered with their name across the networks of the four mobile operators in Egypt’s market and across banks as well. Users may also cancel such wallets via the app.

It is worth noting that each user has the right to create three e-wallets at maximum in accordance with the regulatory frameworks established by the NTRA and the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The service was actually added after users’ feedback, complaints, and needs were taken into account as part of the NTRA’s role to improve basic telecom services for individuals and corporations, boost users’ experience, and ease up the process of providing services via mobile.

As for corporate services, the NTRA also added licensing services for wireless telecom devices to the range of interactive services encompassed in My NTRA in order to carry out all procedures related to permits, licenses, and custom clearances of telecom services via app.

Furthermore, this step aims to provide the NTRA’s services online in conjunction with the state’s goal to go digital.

The My NTRA interactive app was launched at the end of 2021 and is considered a leading app worldwide, encompassing a large number of integrated services for end-users.

Downloaded about 2 million times so far, My NTRA includes many interactive services starting with ‘My Numbers’, through which users can check which cell phone numbers they own with each operator in the country’s market without visiting their branches. It also includes dialling the free-of-charge unified code to inquire about or cancel entertainment services in response to users’ complaints regarding extra charges on monthly packages.

Furthermore, the NTRA also provides operators with a ‘Points of Sale (PoS) Interactive Service’ through which users can look up the addresses of the operators’ official points of sale in Egypt’s market.

Users can also escalate their complaints to the NTRA or inquire about and track the status of already existing ones via the complaints section in the event no satisfactory solution was reached with an operator.

Additionally, they can test and measure the speed of Wi-Fi or data internet services via the ‘Internet Speed Check Service’ on the Android app.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

