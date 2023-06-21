Tunisia - The "Soumoud" civic collective will, in the coming weeks, present an initiative aimed at enabling democratic and civil forces to field a single candidate for the forthcoming presidential elections, said Houssem Hammi, the collective's coordinator.

The aim of this initiative is to unite the candidates of the democratic family around a common project in order to prevent from the outset the fragmentation of votes that was recorded during the 2019 presidential elections, he told reporters on the sidelines of the conference organised by "Soumoud" on Tuesday in Tunis on the theme of "When will the next presidential elections be held."

In this context, Houssem Hammi announced that debates had begun with national personalities, political parties and organisations.

This initiative will be announced before the start of the political season in autumn 2023, he added.

According to an earlier statement by Houssem Hammi, the "Soumoud" collective has begun to prepare a national initiative, different from the one presented by the Tunisian General Labour Union, which aims to change the current political system through legal and democratic mechanisms.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).