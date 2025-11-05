Arab Finance: Namaa Flavors & Fragrances plans to invest EGP 250 million to upgrade its manufacturing infrastructure in 10th of Ramadan City and expand its production capacity, according to a press release.

This comes as part of a comprehensive development program to support export growth.

Hesham Allam, CEO of Namaa, noted that the new investments align with a modernization plan that includes enhancing production lines and equipment, while boosting the efficiency of aromatic raw-material management to ensure operational stability and higher product quality.

The new expansions aim to increase production capacity by around 40% by 2026 to meet rising global demand, Allam told Al Borsa newspaper.

Namaa will focus on deepening local manufacturing based on Egyptian aromatic plants to maximize national added value.

With the majority of its output is exported to the US, along with several European and Asian markets, the company also seeks to expand into Africa and Latin America in the near future.

Moreover, the company intends to establish a specialized natural aroma isolation facility to achieve full industrial integration using vacuum fractional-distillation technology.

Founded in 2015, Namaa is an Egyptian manufacturer specialized in flavor and fragrance compounds. It operates according to Green Chemistry principles that promote sustainable manufacturing and align with the global increase in demand for high-value aroma ingredients.

