Misr Beni Suef Cement Company (MBSC) registered EGP 243.666 million in net profits after tax in the first nine months of 2023, against net losses of EGP 388.276 million over the same period of 2022, as per a disclosure on November 15th.

Sales amounted to EGP 1.391 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, growing from EGP 1.256 billion in the same period of last year.

Established in 1997, MBSC operates within the materials sector focusing on construction materials.

MBSC is located in the center of Egypt, 190 km south of Cairo. It started production in 2003 with a plant of one cement production line. In 2006, the company built one new cement production line.

