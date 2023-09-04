Middle Egypt Flour Mills Company’s net profits after tax rose 12.27% year on year (YoY) in the fiscal year (FY) of 2022/2023, as per the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 3rd.

Net profits after tax stood at EGP 123.608 million in FY 2022/2023, versus profits of EGP 110.095 million during the previous FY.

The company also generated revenues of EGP 586.247 million in the last FY from EGP 552.142 million.

Middle Egypt Flour Mills is an EGX-listed company engaged in the manufacture, trade, import, export, packaging, warehousing, and distribution of grains and related products.

