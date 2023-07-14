Mastercard has partnered with Nirvana Travel and Tourism, a UAE-based travel and tourism management company, to provide innovative payment solutions for the latter’s customers in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, according to a press release on July 13th.

Under the agreement, Mastercard will employ its innovative technologies to digitize payments for Nirvana’s entire consumer and commercial transactions, which would provide customers with seamless and secured experience.

Moreover, corporate clients will benefit from the integrated travel expense management solutions.

“We always look to develop advanced and state of the art solutions to further enhance our customer’s journey, and by collaborating with a globally renowned and customer focused name like Mastercard, I believe we can take our customer’s experience to elevated levels of excellence,” CEO of Nirvana Holding Alaa Al Ali commented.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).