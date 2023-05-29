Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya for Holding Investment (MAAL) has reported a 1.27% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net loss after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial income statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 28th.

The company’s net loss after tax hit EGP 14.632 million during the January-March period of this year, up from EGP 14.445 million during the first three months of 2022.

Moreover, the company’s standalone net profits after tax amounted to EGP 14.765 million in Q1 2023, compared to EGP 14.569 million in Q1 2022.

Marseilia is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate property investment, development, and management.

