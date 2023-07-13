Tunisia - President of the Tunisian Confederation of Trade, Industry and Handicrafts (UTICA) Samir Majoul, on Wednesday, urged the liberalisation of Tunisian exports to the European market, particularly olive oil and textiles, according to a statement by the UTICA.

Majoul made these remarks as he met with Italian Ambassador to Tunisia Fabrizio Saggio, who was accompanied by a delegation from the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM), led by Secretary-General Ettore Sequi.

The head of the employers' organisation emphasised the imperative of removing tariff and non-tariff barriers that hinder olive oil and textile exports. He also highlighted the importance of supporting the production and exportation of olive oil, which represents less than 2% of global consumption, according to the same source.

Additionally, he mentioned that there are numerous cooperation opportunities between Tunisia and the European Union in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agro-food industries, and renewable energy.

Tunisian olive oil exports to the EU are regulated by a quota system.

In turn, the Italian Ambassador stressed that the accompanying delegation remains attentive to the needs of the business community and private sector in Tunisia regarding cooperation opportunities, particularly in terms of training in sectors such as healthcare, agricultural production, and food processing. He added that the relations between Tunisia and Italy remain "exemplary" and can serve as a model throughout the region.

Led by Tunisian businessman Kamel Ghribi, ECAM works to promote cooperation between the European Union, Africa, and the Middle East. The current export quota for Tunisian olive oil to the European Union is estimated at 56,700,000 tonnes.

