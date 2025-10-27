Tunis – Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Tunisia Wan Li confirmed on Friday that China and Tunisia are working together to negotiate the signing of a Free Trade Partnership Agreement that would implement zero-tariff treatment, thereby enhancing the facilitation of trade between the two countries.

In an interview with TAP conducted in the agency’s TV studio, Wan Li stated that China hopes to reach an agreement with Tunisia as soon as possible, enabling a larger number of high-quality Tunisian products to benefit from zero-tariff treatment and gain easier access to the Chinese market, which would further boost bilateral trade.

“The volume of Sino-Tunisian trade is substantial, particularly Tunisian exports to China,” he pointed out, adding that China always works towards balanced development between the two countries and seeks to resolve technical issues affecting Tunisian agricultural exports to China.

“The relevant Chinese and Tunisian authorities are holding discussions on this matter, which the Tunisian side considers highly important,” he specified.

The Chinese ambassador also highlighted that in June 2025, President Xi Jinping had announced that all African countries with diplomatic relations with China, including Tunisia, would be granted zero-tariff treatment on 100% of taxed products through the signing of an economic partnership agreement for joint development. “This will provide greater access to Chinese markets and development opportunities for African countries, including Tunisia,” affirmed Ambassador Li.

Tunisian imports from China had seen a notable increase of 42.7% over the first five months of 2025. Imports from China currently account for around 14% of Tunisia’s total imports as of the end of May 2025.

The total trade volume between Tunisia and China reached approximately TND 9.2 billion in 2024, up from TND 8.6 billion in 2023, marking an 8% rise.

