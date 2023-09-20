Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has ordered the formation of an executive committee to receive applications from investors and give approvals for green hydrogen projects, according to a statement on September 19th.

The committee shall include representatives from the Egyptian cabinet, the Ministries of Electricity and Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), and the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone).

Madbouly also directed considering offering an additional exceptional incentive package for the first bundle of companies that will sign the final green hydrogen contracts with the Egyptian government.

This came during the first meeting of the National Council for Green Hydrogen headed by Madbouly.

